KRMB directs AP govt not to go ahead with proposed irrigation projects at Srisailam reservoir

The Krishna River Management Board has directed the Andhra Pradesh government not to go ahead with irrigation schemes to draw water from the Srisailam reservoir till appraisal is got from KRMB/Central Water Commission and the Apex Council on River water resources. KRMB stated this in a letter to the Special Chief Secretary, Water Resources Department,on May 20, sources said.

The Union Ministry of Jal Shakti has given a direction to KRMB on the matter, the letter said. The Andhra Pradesh government had planned to draw over six TMC water per day from the Srisailam reservoir under different irrigation schemes.

The letter said the action of the Andhra Pradesh government to accord administrative approval to the new projects through a May 5 2020 Government Order was violative of provisions in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act (APRA), 2014. The state had also not submitted the Detailed Project Report to the KRMB/CWC for apprisal, it said and directed it not to go ahead with the projects pending apprisal by KRMB/ CWC and the Apex council of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh governments.

The KRMB also referred to itsprevious letter and the Telangana governments objections to the irrigation schemes proposed by Andhra Pradesh. The Telangana government had contended that AP cannot take up works on the Srisailam resevoir, a joint project of the two states, without the approval of the apex council, saying it would adversely affect its interests.

In the May 5 G.O., administrative sanction was given to Rayalaseema Lift Scheme to draw and utilize three TMC per day from Sangameswaram and upgradation of canal system from Pothireddypadu Head Regulator, among others. When contacted, sources in the Andhra Pradesh government said legal opinion is being obtained on the matter.

Opposition Congress and BJP have attacked the state government for allegedly failing to protect the state's interests..