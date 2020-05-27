Left Menu
Development News Edition

Panel formed to solve problems of staff at Ahmedabad hospital

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 27-05-2020 19:39 IST | Created: 27-05-2020 19:39 IST
Panel formed to solve problems of staff at Ahmedabad hospital

The Gujarat government on Wednesday formed a committee of four private doctors to look into the difficulties faced by the medical staff of Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, following the Gujarat High Court's direction about the same. In its order on Tuesday, the Gujarat High Court directed the state government to form a committee of independent members to look into issues raised by a resident doctor of the hospital in an anonymous letter sent to it.

The state government said it has formed an independent committee of four private doctors to resolve problems faced by resident doctors and other staff of Ahmedabad Civil Hospital. The division bench of Justice J B Pardiwala and Justice I J Vora had said the committee report may inspire confidence among them.

"We direct the state government to undertake this exercise of looking into the problems faced by resident doctors and other staff. Whatever may be the problem, big or small, the state government must intervene and resolve the same," the court said. If the doctors and nurses were unhappy with their working conditions, it will take a heavy toll on their performance and consequently, on COVID19 patients, the court observed.

The court was hearing a suo motu PIL on measures taken by the government to deal with the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown. In an anonymous letter, a resident doctor had said "mismanagement" and "irregularities" at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, where he worked in a non-COVID-19 ward, could turn doctors like him into "super spreaders" of the infection.

TRENDING

Blasphemy victim Asia Bibi's brother-in-law killed in Pakistan's Sheikhupura

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast revealed, likely to release in December 2020

Macau gambling king Stanley Ho dies aged 98

Reliance launches JioMart across 200 cities; analysts say co eyeing spike in online grocery orders

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

Worst attack in years: Locusts reach Jhansi, damage crops in Nagpur, Punjab too on alert

After damaging crops in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, swarms of locusts entered Uttar Pradeshs Jhansi district Wednesday and could head towards Maharashtras Ramtek city amid what is being described as the worst attack in 26 years. Punjab, u...

COVID-19: Godrej Professional extends support to salon industry, to make it 'business-ready'

Godrej Professional, the hair care brand of Godrej Consumer Products, on Wednesday announced plans to extend support to over 10,000 salons and make them business-ready as soon as their operations resume. Godrej Consumer Products Ltd GCPL un...

Maha govt, Fadnavis trade barbs on Central aid to fight COVID

The ongoing war of words between the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government and the BJP escalated on Wednesday with both the sides seeking to rebut each others claims and counter-claims on the Central help to handle the COVID-19 crisis. At 56...

FACTBOX-Possible new EU taxes: how to repay the recovery stimulus

The European Commission is asking EU governments to assign new, dedicated taxes to the EU budget, so that it can pay back its proposed borrowing of 750 billion euros to finance the economic recovery after the coronavirus pandemic.The extra ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020