Telangana CM to inaugurate Konda Pochamma Sagar reservoir on May 29

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will inaugurate the Konda Pochamma Sagar reservoir in Siddipet district on May 29. He would take part in 'Chandi Yagam' and Sudarshan Yagam to be performed as part of the inauguration of the reservoir.

The inauguration of the Konda Pochamma Sagar reservoir, part of the flagship Kaleswaram project, is a unique event of Godavari river waterbeing pumped into the reservoir, located at a height of 618 metres, after having been lifted invarious stages from a barrage, an official release said on Wednesday. It said water would be supplied from the 15 TMC- capacity Konda Pochamma Sagar reservoir, through gravity to the hitherto arid lands which did not have irrigation water facility till date.

The reservoir is named after the deity of the popular Konda Pochamma temple in the region, it said. On May 29, at 4 am, 'Chandi Yagam' would be performed in Konda Pochamma Temple, and 'Sudarshan Yagam' at Konda Pochamma Sagar pump house simultaneously.

At 7 am, Rao and his wife would offer special poojas at Konda Pochamma temple, which is situated at a distance of 30 kms from the project, and participate in the 'Poornahuthi (conclusion ritual) of the 'Chandi Yagam', it said. From there, they will reach Rao's farmhouse which is located at Erravelli nearby.

The Chief Minister would inaugurate 'Rythu Vedika' (a venue for farmers to interact on crops etc) at Erravelli and Markuk after 9 am, it said. Rao would later reach pump house which lifts water to Konda Pochamma Sagar at Markuk.

He would welcome spiritual guru Sri Tridandi Chinna Jeeyar Swamy at the pump house at 10 am. Rao would participate in the 'Purnahuti' event of the 'Sudarshan Yagam' and switch on the pump house, it said.