Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP: Four migrants die on board Sharmik trains

PTI | Ballia/Kanpur | Updated: 27-05-2020 21:12 IST | Created: 27-05-2020 21:12 IST
UP: Four migrants die on board Sharmik trains

Four passengers on board special Shramik Special trains were found dead in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia and Kanpur, officials said on Wednesday. Police said one of the victims was 58-year-old Bhushan Singh, a resident of Bihar’s Saran district. He was found dead in the Surat-Hajipur Shramik special train in Ballia on Tuesday evening, SP Devendra Nath, said. The body has been sent for a post-mortem, police said. The other man found dead in Ballia was travelling in the Madgaon-Darbangha train.

Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjay Yadav on Wednesday said, "A special train from Madgaon to Darbangha reached Ballia on Tuesday evening. In the train, Shobran Kumar (28), a resident of Janakpur, Nepal, was travelling. His medical check-up was done, and he was admitted to the district hospital. On Wednesday, he died." Meanwhile in Kanpur, two middle-aged migrants on board the Jhansi-Goraphpur Shramik trains were found dead. Officials said one them was identified as Ram Awadh Chauhan (45) while the identity of the other hasn't been established so far. Giving details about the deceased, GRP's Station House Officer (Kanpur Central), Ram Mohan Rai said Chauhan, a resident of Makraunda, Jahanaganj in Azamgarh, was going to Azamgarh from Mumbai. Chauhan had reached Jhansi from Mumbai on a Shramik train. He boarded another train for Gorakhpur from Jhansi and died on the way. "He was suffering from diabetes," Rai said, adding that he had complained of having difficulty in breathing, terrifying other passengers. The SHO said details of the other passenger could not be retrieved. "Both bodies were sent for a post-mortem examination," he said, adding that sample have been taken for coronavirus testing.

TRENDING

Blasphemy victim Asia Bibi's brother-in-law killed in Pakistan's Sheikhupura

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast revealed, likely to release in December 2020

Macau gambling king Stanley Ho dies aged 98

Reliance launches JioMart across 200 cities; analysts say co eyeing spike in online grocery orders

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

PCB would not support rescheduling of T20 World Cup, says its official

The Pakistan Cricket Board PCB has said it would not support any move to reschedule this years World T20 Cup to 2021 as it would hit the entire international calendar. A PCB official, ahead of the International Cricket Council meetings begi...

Money laundering case: DHFL promoters Wadhawans sent to jail

A special court here on WednesdayremandedDHFL promoters Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan, arrested by the ED in connection with money laundering probe against Yes Bank co-founder Rana Kapoor and others, to 14-day judicial custody. They were arres...

Trump offers to 'mediate or arbitrate' between India and China over border standoff

In a surprise move, US President Donald Trump on Wednesday offered to mediate or arbitrate the raging border dispute between India and China, saying he was ready, willing and able to ease the tensions, amid the continuing standoff between t...

Bulgarian police seize more than 360 kilograms of cocaines

Bulgarian police have discovered and seized more than 360 kilograms nearly 800 pounds of cocaine from an apartment in the capital. Sofia police chief Georgi Hadzhiev said Wednesday that the cocaine haul was made in the apartment of 33-year ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020