Left Menu
Development News Edition

Zoramthanga takes a dig at opp ZPM over call for special budget session

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 28-05-2020 16:53 IST | Created: 28-05-2020 16:53 IST
Zoramthanga takes a dig at opp ZPM over call for special budget session

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthang has slammed main opposition Zoram Peoples Movement(ZPM) for its call for a special assembly session to re-appropriate the states annual budget for 2020- 21. Asserting that re-allocation of budget is out of question, he said no state has held special session to re-allocate funds in the state annual budget.

We (MNF government) have only completed two months in the new fiscal year since the passing of state annual budget in February. How do we know how much to re-allocate at a time when uncertainty is looming large in the financial positions of both state and Central governments, Zoramthanga told PTI on Wednesday. He said that the economy of Mizoram as well as that of the country are greatly affected by the outbreak of COVID-19 and it is difficult to ascertain how much the state could receive from the Centre in such a situation.

The budget cant be re-allocated on assumption or in principle as we have to know the exact amount that we should re-allocate. Do we need to reduce our budget by 40 or 60 per cent and reduce the fund expected from the Centre by 40, 60 or 70 per cent. These are important things that should be taken into account before re-allocation, he said. Iterating that no state re-appropriates its annual budget, Zoramthanga said, We will become a laughing stock if we summon a special budget session for budget re- appropriation.

On Tuesday, seven ZPM legislators called on Mizoram governor P S Sreedharan Pillai asking him to summon special budget session to adopt re-appropriation bill in view of the impending economic slowdown caused by Covid-19 outbreak. ZPM legislature party leader Lalduhoma said fund allocation has to be reviewed and re-appropriation should be made as the state annual budget was passed prior to COVID-19 crisis.

He said that more could be done to reduce government expenditure and re-appropriation of annual budget is crucial to avoid supplementary demands for grants at year end. The seven ZPM legislators had also pitched for revocation of the act which hiked salaries and allowances of MLAs and for going back to the previous pay structure.

Reacting to this, Zoramthanga said, "The Mizoram Salaries, Allowances and Pension of Members of the Legislative Assembly (Amendment) Bill, which seek to hike salaries and allowances of MLAs was unanimously passed by the state legislature in November 2019 after the draft bill was unanimously approved by General Purpose Committee (GPC) involving representatives of all political parties. It is unmanly on the part of ZPM legislators to suggest the revocation of the act and go back to the previous pay structure, he said.

The chief minister said that his government had advocated austerity measures as the state is facing financial crisis due to the spread of coronavirus..

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Actors left no stones unturned in protecting fans’ interests

BRIEF-Amazon In Advanced Talks To Buy Self-Driving Tech Company Zoox - WSJ

ITC, Amway enter into strategic partnership; to introduce products in health, immunity space

Govt extends BPCL bid deadline for 2nd time due to COVID-19; EoI submission deadline now July 31 instead of June 13: Official notice.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

France to lift the 100 km travel restriction on June 2 - PM

France on June 2 will lift an 100 km 62 mile travel restriction imposed to contain the new coronavirus outbreak, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said on Thursday.Philippe also told a news conference that France would be favourable to the re...

EU launches new COVID-19 fundraising to address concerns over equal access

The European Commission launched a new global fundraising campaign on Thursday to finance the development and worldwide distribution of testing, vaccines and treatments against COVID-19, seeking to address concerns they may not be equally s...

Jamia violence: Court grants bail to JMI student Asif Iqbal Tanha

New Delhi, May 28 PTI&#160;A Delhi court on Thursday granted bail to&#160;Jamia Millia Islamia JMI University student Asif Iqbal Tanha, in a case related to violence near Jamia Millia Islamia Univeristy during protests against the Citizensh...

15 more die of COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh, total cases rise to 7,170

Fifteen more people died of coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, while 179 fresh infections pushed the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 7,170 officials said. With 15 more fatalities, the total number of deaths due to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020