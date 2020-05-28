Left Menu
Development News Edition

Steps in place to curb culling of male chicks in illegal ways in Kerala

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 28-05-2020 16:53 IST | Created: 28-05-2020 16:53 IST
Steps in place to curb culling of male chicks in illegal ways in Kerala

Seeking to end the alleged practice of culling unwanted chicks by the private poultry industry in Kerala, the state Animal Husbandry department is taking steps including directives to district authorities to crack down on such instances. The Director of Animal Husbandry of Kerala has issued a directive to district animal husbandry officers on May 23 to take steps to ensure that private hatcheries were not handling unwanted chicks in cruel ways, official sources said.

The department took the decision based on a complaint by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA). Welcoming the decision, PETA India CEO and veterinarian Manilal Valliyate said in a statement, "We're grateful that the Kerala government is calling for a crackdown on the private poultry industry's common cruel and illegal methods of killing unwanted chicks." According to PETA India, the egg industry commonly kills male chicks because they can't lay eggs, while both the meat and egg industries routinely destroy other unwanted chicks as well, including those who are weak or deformed.

Common killing methods include grinding, crushing, burning, drowning, or even feeding them alive to fish. In a letter to Valliyate, the Director of Animal Husbandry confirmed that male chicks on government farms were not destroyed in this way.

In its complaint, PETA India had pointed out that the common cruel methods of killing unwanted chicks violated Section 11(1)(l) of The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960. The group had requested that the Animal Husbandry department to stop any cruel killing methods practised by poultry hatcheries in the state.

It has suggested that the government use in-ovo sex- determination technology as soon as it was available. "This new technology, which has been developed abroad and will be commercially available soon, would allow eggs with male embryos to be destroyed in an early stage of development and spare live chicks a horrific death", the group said.

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Actors left no stones unturned in protecting fans’ interests

BRIEF-Amazon In Advanced Talks To Buy Self-Driving Tech Company Zoox - WSJ

ITC, Amway enter into strategic partnership; to introduce products in health, immunity space

Govt extends BPCL bid deadline for 2nd time due to COVID-19; EoI submission deadline now July 31 instead of June 13: Official notice.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

France to lift the 100 km travel restriction on June 2 - PM

France on June 2 will lift an 100 km 62 mile travel restriction imposed to contain the new coronavirus outbreak, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said on Thursday.Philippe also told a news conference that France would be favourable to the re...

EU launches new COVID-19 fundraising to address concerns over equal access

The European Commission launched a new global fundraising campaign on Thursday to finance the development and worldwide distribution of testing, vaccines and treatments against COVID-19, seeking to address concerns they may not be equally s...

Jamia violence: Court grants bail to JMI student Asif Iqbal Tanha

New Delhi, May 28 PTI&#160;A Delhi court on Thursday granted bail to&#160;Jamia Millia Islamia JMI University student Asif Iqbal Tanha, in a case related to violence near Jamia Millia Islamia Univeristy during protests against the Citizensh...

15 more die of COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh, total cases rise to 7,170

Fifteen more people died of coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, while 179 fresh infections pushed the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 7,170 officials said. With 15 more fatalities, the total number of deaths due to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020