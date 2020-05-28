Patnaik hails Odisha's fight against coronavirus, says fatality rate lowest

Asserting that Odisha has set an example in saving human lives from the coronavirus pandemic, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday said the Covid-19 fatality rate in the state at 0.46 percent is the lowest in India and the world. Patnaik claimed many powerful nations and rich Indian states have been unable to manage the situation, but Odisha has successfully contained the spread of the disease over the last two months, ensuring recovery of patients and finally keeping the fatality rate negligible.

He hailed the dedication and service of "Covid warriors", who helped the state contain the mortality rate at 0.46 percent and ensured the recovery of more than 50 percent of patients. Odisha has reported 1,660 positive cases of whom 887 have been cured and seven have died since April 6.

"As we started the fight against Covid-19 two months ago, our goal was to save the lives of the 4.5 crore people of the state and we have ensured this. It is an unprecedented success for the state," Patnaik said in a video message. In a bid to boost the morale of the Covid warriors, Patnaik appealed to "all brothers and sisters having links with Odisha" to recite "Bande Utkal Janani" (considered the state song) at 5.30 pm on May 30, maintaining social distance as a gesture to further encourage all those fighting the pandemic.

Stating that the patriotic poem had strengthened the bond among Odias during the struggle for a separate state of Odisha, Patnaik said the recitation will be a befitting honor to the sacrifices made by Covid warriors. "It will provide inspiration for strengthening our resolve," he said, adding the move will motivate the frontline workers including doctors, nurses, people's representatives, and non-government volunteers who are now playing a crucial role in the ongoing fight against the pandemic.

The whole world is facing a critical situation for the last two months with Covid-19 unleashing terror in rich and powerful nations, Patnaik said, adding that Odisha launched its battle against the pandemic around the same time. "My government's priority is to save people's lives from Covid. Saving each and every life is important to me. The only aim of the strategies and steps adopted by us was to save the lives of 4.5 crore people of Odisha," he said.

Lakhs of migrants have now returned to the state from different parts of the country, but the ongoing fight against Covid-19 in Odisha is still effective and the situation is encouraging, he said. The people of the state have also extended overwhelming support to the steps taken by the government against the virus, he added.