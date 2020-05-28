Two people die while returning home: UP officials

Two people die while returning home: UP officialsPTI | Etawah/Banda | Updated: 28-05-2020 17:42 IST | Created: 28-05-2020 17:42 IST
Two people, one on board a special Shramik train and the other travelling on a hired vehicle, died while returning home, Uttar Pradesh officials said on Thursday. Etawah Chief Development Officer Raja Ganpati said a 50-year-old woman, Kita Sherpa, was found dead on a special train going to West Bengal's New Jalpaiguri from New Delhi on Thursday morning. The body has been sent for a post-mortem, he said. "After the post-mortem, the body will sent to New Jalpaiguri by road. The woman was accompanied by her two daughters, son-in-laws and a child,” he said. The other person who travelled on a hired vehicle with his family members died at a Banda hospital on Wednesday.
He was going to UP’s Varanasi from Mumbai. Chief Medical Superintendent (CMS) Sampurnand Mishra said Ravindra Rajbhar (28) died in the hospital, where he was brought by his family members.
“He had cough and fever. His sample has been sent for testing,” the CMS said..
- READ MORE ON:
- Uttar Pradesh
- New Jalpaiguri
- Etawah
- New Delhi
- West Bengal
- Mumbai
- Varanasi
ALSO READ
Passengers reaching New Delhi on special trains thank govt, express delight over returning home
Train with 545 passengers leaves for New Delhi from Odisha
With no transport available for onward journeys, scores left stranded on roads outside New Delhi station
Coronavirus lockdown: Trains carrying passengers from West Bengal, Gujarat and Maharashtra reach New Delhi
Special train with 523 passengers leaves for New Delhi