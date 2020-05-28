Left Menu
Two people die while returning home: UP officials

PTI | Etawah/Banda | Updated: 28-05-2020 17:42 IST | Created: 28-05-2020 17:42 IST
Two people die while returning home: UP officials

Two people, one on board a special Shramik train and the other travelling on a hired vehicle, died while returning home, Uttar Pradesh officials said on Thursday. Etawah Chief Development Officer Raja Ganpati said a 50-year-old woman, Kita Sherpa, was found dead on a special train going to West Bengal's New Jalpaiguri from New Delhi on Thursday morning. The body has been sent for a post-mortem, he said. "After the post-mortem, the body will sent to New Jalpaiguri by road. The woman was accompanied by her two daughters, son-in-laws and a child,” he said. The other person who travelled on a hired vehicle with his family members died at a Banda hospital on Wednesday.

He was going to UP’s Varanasi from Mumbai. Chief Medical Superintendent (CMS) Sampurnand Mishra said Ravindra Rajbhar (28) died in the hospital, where he was brought by his family members.

“He had cough and fever. His sample has been sent for testing,” the CMS said..

