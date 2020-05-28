Woman kills herself after argument with husband for new mobile phone

A woman allegedly committed suicide by setting herself ablaze following an argument with her husband for a new mobile phone for their children's online classes in south Delhi's Maidan Garhi, police said on Thursday. Jyoti Mishra, 29, poured kerosene oil and set herself afire on Wednesday when her husband, Parmod Mishra, asked her to wait for a few days to buy a mobile phone.

She was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital with 90 per cent burn injuries and succumbed on Thursday morning, they said. "The victim had serious burn injuries. The woman said in her statement that she had an argument with her husband due to which she took the extreme step," Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

The statements of her brother, Chander Shekhar Pandey, her husband and their neighbour Munna Sharma have been recorded. Her brother did not raise any suspicion. Police said they found a plastic can and matchsticks at the spot.

The Mishras had been married for seven years and have two children..