Migrants gather at Jokatte as train to Bengal cancelled

Migrants gather at Jokatte as train to Bengal cancelledPTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 28-05-2020 19:48 IST | Created: 28-05-2020 19:48 IST
Hundreds of migrant workers from West Bengal on Thursday gathered at Jokatte industrial area outside the city after getting information that a Shramik special train was scheduled to leave Mangaluru junction railway station for their home state. The migrants, who later heard from authorities that the train has been cancelled, created a scene at the place demanding alternative arrangements,police sources said.
Officials of the district information said the scheduled train was cancelled as the railway lines in the Bengal sector had been damaged due to the recent cyclone. However, many workers who had vacated their rented places, were left stranded at the place for hours.
The labourers, who had been waiting for long after registering their names with the governments 'Seva Sindhu' portal, told the officials that the contractors had not paid them wages in the last three months. Police personnel who reached the spot later succeeded in pacifying the workers and sent them back to their places.
Around 50 among them found temporary shelter inside the hall of the Jokatte panchayat office. According to official sources, 24,553 labourers from Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Rajasthan have been taken to their states from Dakshina Kannada (DK) district in special Shramik trains so far.
A Shramik train is yet to leave for West Bengal from the district.PTI MVG BN WELCOME BN WELCOME.
ALSO READ
Person who returned to Jharkhand from Telangana by Shramik special train tests positive for COVID-19
87 more COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan, state tally reaches 4,213
87 fresh cases of coronavirus in Rajasthan
Rajasthan adds 152 new cases to its COVID-19 count
All returnees must be kept under quarantine: Rajasthan health min