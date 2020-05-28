11 new COVID-19 cases in UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar, total tally 377

Eleven more people tested positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Thursday, pushing the total number of cases reported in the district so far to 377, officials said. Four of the new cases are relatives of a person who works in a media house in Sector 16A Noida and had earlier tested positive for COVID-19, they said.

Also, nine patients, including a 63-year-old man, were discharged from hospitals after recovery. The number of active cases in the district stood at 110, an official said. "On Thursday, 11 people have been found positive for COVID-19 and total positive cases till date stand at 377. Nine patients were discharged on Thursday and a total 262 patients have recovered so far," District Surveillance Officer Sunil Dohare said.

According to official data, the recovery rate of patients in the district now stands at 69.49 per cent. Gautam Buddh Nagar adjoining Delhi in western UP has so far recorded five deaths – all of them male aged above 60 years, according to officials.