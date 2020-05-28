Left Menu
New J-K recruitment rules fast-track process, give benefits to widows, those without kin in govt job

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 28-05-2020 20:44 IST | Created: 28-05-2020 20:12 IST
The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Thursday approved special recruitment rules for Class-IV jobs, expediting the process and granting several benefits to the marginalised sections, including widows, daily wagers and those who do not have any family member in government employment. The administration reiterated that no documents, including domicile certificate, will be required at the time of filling job application forms.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Administrative Council held under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu. The government decided to approve the Jammu and Kashmir Appointment to Class-IV (Special Recruitment) Rules, 2020 to lay down the procedure as well as the criteria for selection to all Class IV posts, Principal Secretary of Power Development Department and Information Rohit Kansal, who is also the government spokesperson, at a press conference here. The decision of laying a quick and simple procedure for filling up of Class IV vacancies follows the decision of the Government to notify over 10,000 posts for accelerated recruitment at all levels -- doctors, vets, panchayat accounts assistants and Class-IV employees, he said.

Kansal said that the accelerated recruitment process shall be started with Class IV vacancies and it has already identified 7,052 Class-IV vacant posts at the UT, divisional and district cadre levels in various departments of the government. "All these posts shall be filled up through a special recruitment drive. The concerned departments shall place their indents to the Services Selection Board (SSB) through the General Administration Department. The SSB shall be sole agency for the Special Recruitment Drive," he added.

He said that in order to simplify the process and cut down all delays, the administrative council has ordered that all departments concerned will make necessary amendments and modifications in their relevant recruitment rules based on this decision alone and that no separate approval shall be sought for this purpose. The new rules clearly define the procedure for referral of Class-IV vacancies, clubbing of the vacancies, preparation of wait lists, select lists, etc. with the aim to fill all advertised vacancies within a period of one year, extendable by six months.

Giving details of the selection process, Kansal said that the marks obtained in the written test of 100 marks will have primacy in the selection criteria. "There will be no interview. No documents including domicile certificate will be required to be submitted at the time of filling the application form," he said. The rules provide for additional weightage to various marginalised categories. He elaborated that that in order to give benefit to the marginalized sections comprising widows, divorced and judicially separated women and orphan girls keeping into consideration the extreme compassion involved in their case, an additional weightage of five marks shall be given to such candidates. "Similarly, an additional weightage of five marks shall be given to those candidates with no family member in government service. Daily Rated Workers and other similar candidates who have been engaged for at least five years shall be given an additional weightage of five marks. They shall also be given a 5 years age relaxation in the upper age limit," he said.

