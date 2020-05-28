J-K: 10 bovine smugglers arrested, 123 animals rescued

J-K: 10 bovine smugglers arrested, 123 animals rescuedPTI | Jammu | Updated: 28-05-2020 20:29 IST | Created: 28-05-2020 20:29 IST
Police foiled cattle smuggling bids by arresting 10 persons and rescuing over 120 animals at different places in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, a senior police officer said. A truck was intercepted by a police team in the Jakahani area and during its checking it was found that smugglers were illegally taking 18 bovines to Kashmir, Senior Superintendent of Police Rajiv Pandey said.
The animals were rescued and the accused arrested, he said. Similarly, 105 bovines were rescued from Battal Ballian, Jakhani and Bharat Nagar areas. The animals taken on foot by the smugglers towards Kashmir without any permission, Pandey said.
A total of 10 smugglers -- Sameer Ahmed, Mohmmad Rafi, Mohmmad Sharif, Manzoor Ali, Mohmmad Asif, Showkat Ali, Bhag Hussain, Noor illahi, Mohmmad Din, and Shabir Ahmed -- were arrested, he said. Cases were registered at Police Station Udhampur under relevant sections of law and further investigation is on, the official said.
- READ MORE ON:
- Police Station Udhampur
- Kashmir
- Bharat Nagar
- Manzoor Ali
- Mohmmad Rafi
ALSO READ
CIC to hear RTI applications from Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir from Friday
12 new COVID-19 cases detected in Jammu and Kashmir; tally rises to 983: Officials.
CIC to hear RTI applications from Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir from Friday
108 new COVID-19 cases detected in Jammu and Kashmir; virus count reaches 1,121: Officials.
Two more coronavirus related deaths in Jammu and Kashmir, toll rises to 15: officials.