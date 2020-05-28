Left Menu
PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 28-05-2020 21:01 IST | Created: 28-05-2020 21:01 IST
Two more death in Punjab; 19 fresh cases in Punjab

Two more persons died of COVID-19 in Punjab while nineteen more contracted the infection in the state on Thursday, officials said. A 60-year-old woman of Bunala village of Baba Bakala town in Amritsar had tested positive for COVID-19 on May 27 and was admitted to Amritsar hospital, health officials said.

She was suffering from hypertension and was in critical condition, officials said in Amritsar, adding she was put on oxygen. "Her condition deteriorated on Thursday and she was immediately intubated and put on ventilator support. But she was declared dead at 1:40 pm today,” the official said. In Ludhiana, a 49-year-old railway protection force jawan died of coronavirus on Thursday afternoon, said Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Agrawal in an official release, adding the deceased was a resident of Karol Bagh in Jalandhar.

The medical bulletin which was released on Thursday by the health authorities in Chandigarh, however, did not mention about the COVID-19 deaths in Amritsar and Ludhiana. According to the medical bulletin, the death toll in the state stood at 40.   Meanwhile, seven new cases were reported in Amritsar, four in Hoshiarpur, three each in Jalandhar and Sangrur and one each in Rupnagar and Mohali, as per the medical bulletin.

Among the fresh cases, one was a foreign returnee and one had a travel history to Kerala, the bulletin said. Twenty eight coronavirus patients were discharged from hospitals in Jalandhar (13), Amritsar (9), Gurdaspur (3) and Sangrur (3), as per the bulletin.

With the recovery of these patients, the figure of cured persons rose to 1,946, the bulletin added. There are 172 total active cases in the state as of now, it said.

Amritsar continued to top the COVID-19 tally in the state with 354 coronavirus cases, followed by 233 in Jalandhar, 176 in Ludhiana, 156 in Tarn Taran, 133 in Gurdaspur, 114 in Hoshiarpur, 115 in Patiala, 106 in SBS Nagar, 104 in Mohali, 94 in Sangrur, 66 in Muktsar, 62 in Faridkot, 61 in Rupnagar, 59 in Moga, 57 in Fatehgarh Sahib, 47 in Pathankot, 46 in Ferozepur, 42 each in Fazilka and Bathinda, 36 in Kapurthala, 32 in Mansa and 23 in Barnala, the bulletin said. One patient is critical and is on ventilator support, as per bulletin.  A total of 78,014 samples have been taken so far in the state, of which 70,871 samples tested negative and reports of 4,985 samples are awaited, the bulletin added.

