Gopalganj firing incident: Tejashwi Yadav leaves from Patna, demands justice for victims

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Friday left for Gopalganj from Patna to meet party activist who sustained grievous injuries during a firing incident in which JD (U) MLA from Kuchaikote Amrendra Kumar Pandey alias Pappu Pandey was allegedly involved.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav speaking to ANI in Patna on Friday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Friday left for Gopalganj from Patna to meet party activist who sustained grievous injuries during a firing incident in which JD (U) MLA from Kuchaikote Amrendra Kumar Pandey alias Pappu Pandey was allegedly involved. Police deployed tight security at the RJD leader's residence. He was accompanied by party legislator Bhai Virendra. As per police, the RJD leaders have not taken the requisite travel permission from the administration to visit Gopalganj amid the lockdown.

On being asked by ANI if he will be kept under house arrest, Yadav cornered the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led government and said: "They have no papers for house arrest. They cannot stop me from going to Gopalganj as it is my maternal grandmother's place. The lockdown is not for culprits but for those who are fighting for securing justice for the poor and victims. They are not arresting culprits." "We are going to meet the kin of victims. Gopalganj is under red zone but culprits are roaming there freely. They are stopping our MLAs and now me from going there.... this proves that they are in support of Amarinder Pandey, who is accused in the case," he added.

The RJD leader said that there are three people in his car and all are maintaining social distancing as well as taking all precautionary measures against COVID-19. He further asked the Bihar government to inform that how many women were raped and people were murdered amid COVID-19 lockdown.

"We are ready to get arrested but we will put all efforts to provide justice to the poor," a protestor said. The RJD leaders were heard raising slogans against the government and police.

RJD leader JP Chaudhary was grievously injured and his parents and brother were killed after a group of five assailants opened indiscriminate fire on them at their residence in Rupanchak village of Gopalganj district here on Sunday night. According to the police, a case has been registered and the brother of a JDU MLA and one other person has been arrested in the matter.

Earlier, Yadav had demanded action within two days against Amrendra Kumar Pandey in connection with the case and said if the JDU MLA won't get arrested then we will march from Patna to Gopalganj. (ANI)

