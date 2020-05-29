50 more COVID-19 cases in UP: KGMU, Lucknow

King's George Medical University (KGMU) on Friday informed that 50 more COVID-19 cases were detected in the state.

"50 out of 2,337 samples that were tested yesterday found positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh," it said.

As per the Union Health Ministry and Family Welfare (MoHFW), 7,170 people have infected from the virus in the state so far, of which 4,215 have cured and discharged and 197 have died due to the disease.