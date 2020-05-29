Left Menu
Development News Edition

Explosives-laden car in Pulwama belonged to active Hizbul Mujahideen militant: J-K Police

In a major breakthrough in Pulwama-like bombing case, police has identified the owner of the explosives-laden car which belongs to Hidayatullah Malik, an active member of Hizbul Mujahideen terror group.

ANI | Pulwama (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 29-05-2020 13:47 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 13:47 IST
Explosives-laden car in Pulwama belonged to active Hizbul Mujahideen militant: J-K Police
Hidayatullah Malik, owner of the explosives-laden car. Image Credit: ANI

In a major breakthrough in Pulwama-like bombing case, police has identified the owner of the explosives-laden car which belongs to Hidayatullah Malik, an active member of Hizbul Mujahideen terror group. According to the police, Hidayatullah Malik is a resident of Sharatpora in Shopian who joined the militant ranks in July 2019.

"As per the investigations we have found the car belongs to Hidayatullah Malik. He is an active Hizbul Mujahideen militant who is a resident of Sharatpora Shopian. He had joined militant ranks in July last year and is being wanted by the forces," said a senior police officer. The security forces in J&K averted a major incident of a 2019 Pulwama-like vehicle-borne attack on Thursday morning when they chased and seized a car laden with 40-45 kg of explosives in the district.

A joint team of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the Army and the CRPF swing into action on Wednesday night following an input that a terrorist was moving with an explosive-laden car in Pulwama district ready to blast at a location. Based on intelligence inputs, the security forces intercepted a white Hyundai Santro car in Rajpora of Pulwama. "The checkposts were placed in Pulwama by the security forces on Wednesday," Inspector General of Police (Kashmir range) Vijay Kumar told reporters in Srinagar.

"It is a big success for police and security forces. We foiled this attack, which was similar to the 2019 Pulwama attack. The info generated by police and joint action averted a major tragedy" said Vijay Kumar, IGP Kashmir. On 14 February 2019, a convoy of vehicles carrying security personnel on the Jammu Srinagar National Highway was attacked by a vehicle-borne suicide bomber at Lethpora (near Awantipora) in the Pulwama district.

The attack resulted in the deaths of 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel and the attacker. The responsibility for the attack was claimed by the Pakistan-based Islamist militant group Jaish-e-Mohammed. The attacker was Adil Ahmad Dar, a local from Pulwama district, and a member of Jaish-e-Mohammed.(ANI)

TRENDING

ITC, Amway enter into strategic partnership; to introduce products in health, immunity space

Margaret Lin Xavier: Google doodle on Thailand’s first female doctor

Why Pirates of the Caribbean 6 will surely return with Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow

Is Money Heist Season 6 confirmed with Season 5? What can we see in fifth season

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

Arsenal chairman Chips Keswick announces retirement

Arsenal on Thursday announced that Chips Keswick has retired from his position as Arsenal chairman. The 80-year-old, who held the position for seven years, has been a member of the Arsenal board since 2005.After retiring from the position, ...

Motor racing-Williams says any team sale would be to secure F1 future

Williams are prepared to end decades of family control and sell the struggling Formula One team to secure its future after tough times on and off the track, deputy principal Claire Williams said on Friday.The announcement is a major shift f...

Soccer-Swiss league set to restart on June 19

The Swiss professional soccer league SFL will became the latest in Europe to restart after its 20 member clubs voted on Friday in favour of resuming the season, which was suspended in early March because of the COVID-19 outbreak. The SFL sa...

Spain reports first suspected imported coronavirus cases since March, in travellers from U.S.

Two people who travelled from the United States to the Spanish region of Valencia have tested positive for coronavirus, potentially becoming Spains first imported cases of the virus since travel restrictions were imposed in mid-March. With ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020