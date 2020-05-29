Left Menu
Delhi's COVID death toll jumps to 82 in last 24 hours

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2020 15:15 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 13:59 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi's COVID-19 death tally has jumped by 82 in the last 24 hours, due to the inclusion of 69 deaths that were reported late, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Saturday. He said 13 deaths occurred on Friday while the remaining 69 took place in the last 34 days and were reported late.

The total deaths due to COVID-19 in Delhi has mounted to 398 so far, Jain said. Sisodia said there was no need to panic since Delhi's rate of recovery from the virus infection was around 50 percent.

He also said that people need not visit hospitals unless there are symptoms of virus infection, and added 80-90 percent recovery was registered in cases where patients were home quarantined. Delhi's Health Minister Satyendar Jain said out of 69 late reported deaths, 52 took place at Safdarjung Hospital. Fresh 1,106 coronavirus cases have been reported, taking total tally in Delhi to over 17,000, he said.

