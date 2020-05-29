UP: 9 held for attacking health workers, police trying to cremate COVID-19 patient

Nine people, including a former gram pradhan, were arrested for attacking an ambulance and police team which was on its way to cremate the body of a suspected coronavirus patient at Ramghat in Gopiganj police station area. “The health workers along with the police team had gone to cremate a coronavirus suspected man on Thursday evening when hundreds of people, led by former village head Bau Yadav indulged in brick-batting,” SP Ram Badan Singh said on Friday.

One policeman suffered injuries on his hand, the SP said, adding that an FIR was lodged against 85 people of which 35 have been named and 50 are unidentified. “A total of 9 people have been arrested till now and raids are being carried out to nab the others,” he said. The SP said that the last rites of the COVID-19 patient were performed later and additional force has been deployed near Rampur Ghat.

Noting that a similar incident had taken place earlier as well, Badan said that the authorities have decided to send the bodies of COVID-19 patients to Varanasi's Harishchandra Ghat for cremation. So far, there have been 37 coronavirus positive cases in Bhadohi of which three have died while an equal number of patients have recovered.