CBI starts preliminary enquiry into cash transactions and foreign donations of Tablighi Jamaat

The CBI has begun preliminary enquiry against organisers of Tablighi Jamaat for alleged dubious cash transactions and hiding of foreign donations from authorities, officials said on Friday

After registering a preliminary enquiry, the agency started its probe into the financial transactions of Tablighi Jamaat which had attracted headlines after many of its members, who had congregated at the Nizamuddin-based headquarters in March, were found to be carriers of COVID-19

A preliminary enquiry is the first step towards deciding whether there exists prima facie material to proceed with a full-fledged investigation with an FIR, they said.