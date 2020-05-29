4 men held for robbing cash from local trader in UP's Shamli

Four men were arrested for allegedly looting cash from a local trader in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said on Friday. In an encounter that took place on Thursday night near Khandrawali bridge in Kandhla town, two accused -- Vijay and Ankur -- sustained bullet wounds during exchange of fire and have received treatment, Shamli Superintendent of Police Vineet Jaiswal said.

The other two accused, Sorabh and Deepak, escaped from the spot but were caught later, the SP said. Cash worth Rs 2 lakh and a motorcycle were recovered from their possession, Jaiswal added.

The accused had robbed cash worth Rs 2.34 lakh from a local trader on May 6 in the area and were planning to commit another crime, according to the SP. Jaiswal announced a reward of Rs 25,000 each to the two police teams who arrested the accused.