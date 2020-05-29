Arunachal's remote Anjaw district on China border remains cut off following landslides

Arunachal Pradesh's Anjaw district bordering China remained cut off from the rest of the country since May 24 following landslides at several places triggered by incessant rains, a senior official of the district said. Surface communication with the district has come to a standstill after several stretches of the highway connecting it with the rest of the state were washed away following landslides, Anjaw deputy commissioner (DC) Dagbom Riba said.

Efforts are on to restore the road connectivity and Riba said the restoration work would be completed by Saturday if it is not hindered by inclement weather. A 67-kilometre stretch of the road from Tezu Township in neighbouring Lohit district to the Tiding river has been cleared by the Dimwe-based 48th Border Roads Task Force (BRTF).

"This stretch of the road is being maintained by us and our men and machinery deployed at the sites are working on war footing to clear the blockages. This time the quantum of damage is heavy. Though it is an uphill task to restore the road, still we have managed to rebuild it partly and the road up to Tiding is thorough," 48th BRTF Commandant Col S Srivastava said. Another stretch of the road beyond Hayuliang, which is being maintained by the 116 Road Construction Company (RCC) of the BRTF, has also been cleared, he added.

However, restoration work on the 33-km stretch of the road from Tiding to Hayuliang, maintained by the National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL), has been hampered due to massive landslides, officials said. The deputy commissioner said that the district has already arranged adequate stock of food grains for two months, including fuel to deal with the monsoon fury.

He said the district administration has been constantly monitoring every update about the road communication with NHIDCL and appealed to them to restore it early. Riba said that in view of the COVID-19 outbreak the returnees to the district from other states were being temporarily quarantined in the Namsai district till restoration of the road is completed.

Meanwhile, the flood situation in other districts of the state has gradually improved as the water level of major rivers and their tributaries are receding..