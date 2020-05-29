Five boys drown in Ganga

Five boys drown in GangaPTI | Varanasi | Updated: 29-05-2020 16:55 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 16:55 IST
Five boys who had gone for a dip in the Ganga here without letting their families know drowned, police said on Friday
The boys, aged between 14 and 17 had gone to Sipahiya Ghat, about a kilometre from their homes, along with two other friends, police said
Police pulled out the boys from the river with the help of divers and took them to a trauma centre, where all five were declared dead.
- READ MORE ON:
- Ganga