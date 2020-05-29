Left Menu
Development News Edition

Five boys drown in Ganga

PTI | Varanasi | Updated: 29-05-2020 16:55 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 16:55 IST
Five boys drown in Ganga

Five boys who had gone for a dip in the Ganga here without letting their families know drowned, police said on Friday

The boys, aged between 14 and 17 had gone to Sipahiya Ghat, about a kilometre from their homes, along with two other friends, police said

Police pulled out the boys from the river with the help of divers and took them to a trauma centre, where all five were declared dead.

TRENDING

ITC, Amway enter into strategic partnership; to introduce products in health, immunity space

Margaret Lin Xavier: Google doodle on Thailand’s first female doctor

Why Pirates of the Caribbean 6 will surely return with Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow

Is Money Heist Season 6 confirmed with Season 5? What can we see in fifth season

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

Vienna's Hotel Sacher turns suites into pop-up restaurants

Secret love affairs, tricky business deals, and political negotiations - Viennas opulent five-star Hotel Sacher have been a popular spot for delicate missions since it opened in 1876. And after a 10-week closure due to the coronavirus outbr...

All dressed up, no prom to go to

Like Cinderella, Emily Appleton dreamed of going to the ball and dancing with her Prince Charming. But the coronavirus spoiled everything.Now, all the high school seniors in South Shore, Massachusetts, can do is stare at the dark blue prom ...

3 Thane hospitals sealed for not taking patients amid outbreak

Three hospitals in Mumbra in Thanedistrict were sealed by the civic body after receivingcomplaints that they were not admitting patients amid thenovel coronavirus outbreakThe three facilities were turning away pregnant womenand other non-CO...

Minneapolis police station torched amid George Floyd protest

Cheering protesters torched a Minneapolis police station that the department abandoned as three days of violent protests spread to nearby St Paul and angry demonstrations flared across the US over the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed bla...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020