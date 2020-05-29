Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ladakh LG meets Home Minister Amit Shah, briefs him on COVID-19 situation

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2020 21:46 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 21:16 IST
Ladakh LG meets Home Minister Amit Shah, briefs him on COVID-19 situation

Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh R K Mathur met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday, second time in as many days, and discussed with him COVID-19 situation and overall developmental issues of the Union Territory. During the two meetings, the LG shared the Ladakh experience of COVID-19 and the coordinated efforts put into containing the virus spread, an official statement said.

Mathur apprised the home minister about the measures being taken to ensure effective management and strict adherence of government protocol of social distancing and other precautionary guidelines of COVID-19 in the region. He informed Shah that new COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Ladakh and this is mostly being detected among about 16,000 people who came back to the Union territory recently from different parts of India.

In the meeting, various developmental and administrative issues related to the Union Territory were taken up and discussed, the statement said. The LG made requests for additional senior-level officers to augment the administrative strength in Ladakh and the officers who have opted for Ladakh may be permanently allocated to the Ladakh UT.

He requested for early implementation of recommendations put by the Advisory Committee and to fast track the domicile rules for Ladakh in order to enable recruitment. The LG requested for deployment of CISF for Leh Airport and in the NHPC Power Projects at Nimo-Basgo and Chutuk.

He also made a request to maintain the reservation for students from Ladakh in professional colleges in Jammu and Kashmir, in view of the recent amendment in Jammu and Kashmir rules according to which the special reservation quotas for Leh and Kargil districts have been removed. Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, Advisor to the LG Umang Narula and Additional Secretary in the Home Ministry Gyanesh Kumar also attended the meeting.

TRENDING

Appreciate difficulties of PMC bank depositors on moratorium on withdrawals, HC to Centre, RBI

Sun Pharma gets DCGI approval for clinical trial with Nafamostat in Covid-19 patients

MHA to take policy decision on organised service benefits to officers: CRPF DG

Crash Landing on You’s Hyun Bin starts endorsing Philippines’ telco Smart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

400 German managers, workers returning to China

Around 400 German managers, workers and family members have begun returning to China aboard charter flights as multinational companies in the worlds second-largest economy seek to get their operations running again at full speed. A pair of ...

Italian football season to resume with Coppa Italia on June 17

The Italian football season will be resuming with the final stages of the Coppa Italia before Serie A resumes its suspended season. All 20 top-tier clubs voted and it was decided that on June 17, Coppa Italia finals stages will commence and...

U.S. eyes use of security brigade in Tunisia amid Russia concerns

The United States is looking to use one of its Security Force Assistance Brigades in Tunisia, its military said on Friday, amid concern over Russian activity in Libya.Libyas civil war has drawn in regional and global powers, prompting what ...

S Korea has another 39 cases linked to warehouse

South Korea on Saturday reported 39 new cases of the coronavirus, most of them in the densely populated Seoul area where officials have linked scores of infections to warehouse workers. Figures from South Koreas Centres for Disease Control ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020