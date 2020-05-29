Astrologer Bejan Daruwalla passes away

Astrologer Bejan Daruwalla passes awayPTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 29-05-2020 21:41 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 21:26 IST
Renowned astrologer Bejan Daruwalla died at a private hospital here on Friday evening, his family said. He was 90.
While speculation was rife that Daruwalla was admitted to Apollo Hospital here a few days ago after he tested positive for coronavirus, his son Nastur denied it, saying his father was being treated only from pneumonia. Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani expressed grief over Daruwalla's death.
"Saddened by the demise of renowned Astrologer Shri Bejan Daruwalla. I pray for the departed soul. My condolences. Om Shanti," he tweeted.
Senior state Congress leader Arjun Modhwadia mentioned in his tweet that Daruwalla `died due to COVID-19'. "Saddened to hear demise of renowned astrologer Wizard Shri Bejan Daruwalla ji @Bejan_Daruwalla due to Covid19.
Unfathomable loss to the world of Indian Astrology," he said. Though born into a Parsi family, Daruwalla was a Lord Ganesha devotee.
It was Ganesha who had taught him that timing is "everything in astrology and in life", he once said, adding "By timing, I mean the right person at the right place and time". He also said that he combined the principles of Vedic and Western astrology, I-Ching, Tarot, numerology, the Kabalah, and even palmistry to make predictions.
He wrote for a number of newspapers, magazines and also appeared on TV including on foreign networks.
