COVID-19: Guj CM gets briefed on civil hospital conditions

COVID-19: Guj CM gets briefed on civil hospital conditionsPTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 29-05-2020 21:57 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 21:57 IST
Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Friday took stock through video conference of the conditions of the Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad, the city's prime COVID-19 facility, in the news recently after the High Court said conditions there were "pathetic" and "worse than a dungeon". Rupani spoke to doctors and patients, inquired about facilities at the 1200-bed COVID-19 hospital, and was given a detailed briefing by Civil Superintendent MM Prabhakar, a state government release said.
The Civil Hospital accounts for a sizable number of the 798 deaths due COVID-19 in Ahmedabad district so far. Earlier, Prabhakar had said the high death count at Civil Hospital was due to patients coming late to the facility for treatment.
