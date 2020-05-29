COVID-19: Guj CM gets briefed on civil hospital conditions

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Friday took stock through video conference of the conditions of the Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad, the city's prime COVID-19 facility, in the news recently after the High Court said conditions there were "pathetic" and "worse than a dungeon". Rupani spoke to doctors and patients, inquired about facilities at the 1200-bed COVID-19 hospital, and was given a detailed briefing by Civil Superintendent MM Prabhakar, a state government release said.

The Civil Hospital accounts for a sizable number of the 798 deaths due COVID-19 in Ahmedabad district so far. Earlier, Prabhakar had said the high death count at Civil Hospital was due to patients coming late to the facility for treatment.