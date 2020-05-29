Maha Guv pays homage to former C'garh CM Ajit Jogi

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat SinghKoshyari condoled the death of bureaucrat-turned-politicianand first chief minister of Chhattisgarh Ajit Jogi

Jogi died in Raipur on Friday after battling for lifeat a private hospital following cardiac arrest at his home onMay 9. He was 74

"Deeply saddened to know about the demise of formerChief Minister of Chhattisgarh Shri Ajit Jogi. Convey myheartfelt condolences to the family members, friends and wellwishers of late Shri Jogi. Respectful homage," a Raj Bhavanstatement quoted Koshyari.