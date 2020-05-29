Maha Guv pays homage to former C'garh CM Ajit Jogi

Maha Guv pays homage to former C'garh CM Ajit JogiPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-05-2020 23:04 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 23:04 IST
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat SinghKoshyari condoled the death of bureaucrat-turned-politicianand first chief minister of Chhattisgarh Ajit Jogi
Jogi died in Raipur on Friday after battling for lifeat a private hospital following cardiac arrest at his home onMay 9. He was 74
"Deeply saddened to know about the demise of formerChief Minister of Chhattisgarh Shri Ajit Jogi. Convey myheartfelt condolences to the family members, friends and wellwishers of late Shri Jogi. Respectful homage," a Raj Bhavanstatement quoted Koshyari.
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- Chhattisgarh
- Raipur
- Koshyari
ALSO READ
1061 personnel of Maharashtra Police test positive for COVID-19
Maharashtra govt forms two coordination panels on COVID-19
Maharashtra reports 1,576 fresh COVID-19 cases, 46 deaths
94-year-old woman recovers from COVID-19 in Maharashtra
BJP leader attacks Maharashtra govt, shares video of patients sleeping on floor of KEM hospital