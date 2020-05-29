Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sixth COVID-19 death as cases rise to 387 in Gautam Buddh Nagar; highest single-day discharges

PTI | Noida | Updated: 29-05-2020 23:14 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 23:14 IST
Sixth COVID-19 death as cases rise to 387 in Gautam Buddh Nagar; highest single-day discharges

A 90-year-old man who had tested positive for COVID-19 died in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar, the sixth coronavirus-linked fatality here, officials said on Friday. Nine more cases were reported in the district on Friday, taking its COVID-19 tally to 387, while the number of active cases came down to 91 as 28 more people were discharged on Friday, District Surveillance Officer Sunil Dohare said.

As many as 290 patients got discharged so far with the recovery rate rising to nearly 74 per cent on Friday, according to statistics. The nonagenarian man, a resident of Noida Sector 40, was admitted to Sharda Hospital, a dedicated private COVID-19 facility, on Wednesday where he died the next day, the officials said. "He was referred from another private hospital and had tested positive for COVID-19 by a private lab. His report was being counter-checked for COVID-19. He died of acute respiratory infection with severe sepsis on May 27. He was a known patient of diabetes, hypertension and coronary artery disease," Dohare said. Among the new patients are a 43-year-old woman and a 46-year-old man from Sector XU III, a 35-year-old man from Swasthya Vihar – all three in Greater Noida, he said.

A 25-year-old man in Sector 45, a 32-year-old male in Hoshiyarpur, a 36-year-old woman from Naya Gaon in Sector 81, a 24-year-old woman from Sector 22, and a 49-year-old man from Sector 50, all in Noida, also tested positive for COVID-19, the officer said. He said of the 28 patients were discharged on Friday, 25 were at the Sharda Hospital and the rest at the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS). Among those discharged were two women aged 90 and 78 years.

According to officials, this was the highest single-day discharge of COVID-19 patients in the district so far. Gautam Buddh Nagar adjoining Delhi in western UP has earlier recorded five deaths, all male aged above 60 years, according to the officials.

TRENDING

Appreciate difficulties of PMC bank depositors on moratorium on withdrawals, HC to Centre, RBI

Sun Pharma gets DCGI approval for clinical trial with Nafamostat in Covid-19 patients

MHA to take policy decision on organised service benefits to officers: CRPF DG

Crash Landing on You’s Hyun Bin starts endorsing Philippines’ telco Smart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

Police recovers 823 Kgs of tobacco, pan masala in Visakhapatnam

As much as 823 kilograms of tobacco and pan masala have been recovered from a lorry in Sabbavaram area of Visakhapatnam on Friday, said Sabbavaram Circle Inspector Chandrasekhar. According to police, a lorry was moving from Rayagada of Odis...

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 738 to 181,196

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 738 to 181,196, data from the Robert Koch Institute RKI for infectious diseases showed on Friday.The reported death toll rose by 39 to 8,489, the tally showed. ...

Report: A-Rod, J-Lo take 2nd swing at buying Mets

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez reportedly arent giving up on their desire to purchase the New York Mets. While the power couples first attempt at acquiring the team recently fell apart, they are now working with JPMorgan Chase bankers to...

400 German managers, workers returning to China

Around 400 German managers, workers and family members have begun returning to China aboard charter flights as multinational companies in the worlds second-largest economy seek to get their operations running again at full speed. A pair of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020