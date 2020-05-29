Centre approves Rs 445 cr for Chhattisgarh under Jal Jeevan Mission

The Union Government has approved Rs 445 crore for the implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission in Chhattisgarh during 2020-21. According to the Ministry of Jal Shakti, the Chhattisgarh government presented its annual action plan for 2020-21 for consideration and approval.

The Ministry said Chhattisgarh has planned to have 100 per cent Functional Tap Water Connection (FHTC) by 2023-24. Out of 45 lakh households in the state, it has planned to provide tap connections to 20 lakh households. "While planning for universal coverage of households, priority is being given to water-scarce areas, quality-affected areas, SC/ST dominated habitations/villages, aspirational districts, Sansad Adarsh Gramin Yojana villages. The Government of India has approved Rs 445 crore for the implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission in the State in 2020-21," said the ministry.

Jal Jeevan Mission aims to provide adequate potable drinking water of prescribed quality on a regular and long-term basis to every rural household of the country by 2024. A budget of whopping Rs 3.60 lakh crore has been allocated for this scheme. Chhattisgarh has been battling with the issue of rapid ground-water depletion and chemical contamination of arsenic, fluoride, iron, etc., in water for many years, thus taking cognisance of the situation the State was advised to ensure the provision of potable water in these habitations.

Under Jal Jeevan Mission, the emphasis is being given on water quality surveillance through active participation of frontline functionaries as well as involving the community. School and college students are being encouraged to use the field test Kits to test the quality of water being provided in rural areas. According to an official statement, the State is ensuring convergence of funds from various sources like MGNREGS, 15th Finance Commission grants to rural local bodies, SBM, etc., for taking up works related to the strengthening of water resources, aquifer recharge, greywater management.

With summers in full swing, monsoons approaching, and country grappling with COVID-19 pandemic, it has become more imperative to provide a livelihood to the migrant workers who have returned to their native villages, said the Ministry. According to the Ministry, these migrant labourers are basically skilled and semi-skilled ones, whose services could be effectively utilised in villages by providing jobs related to water supply, especially plumbing, fitting, water conservation works, etc., in every village to ensure sufficient ground-water availability leading to water security, water availability for agriculture and most importantly will help in the provision of drinking water to every rural household. (ANI)