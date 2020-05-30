Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2020 14:42 IST | Created: 30-05-2020 14:25 IST
VP Naidu, PM Modi greet Goans on statehood day
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu. (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted the people of Goa on their statehood day, wishing for the progress and prosperity of the state. "Greetings to the people of Goa on their statehood day. Known for its natural beauty and warm hospitality, Goa holds a unique place in every Indian's heart. May the state touch new heights of prosperity in years to come," Naidu said on Twitter. Modi, in a tweet, said, "Greetings to the people of Goa on the occasion of their Statehood Day. Goa is a land of scenic beauty and warm-hearted people." "The state is enriching India's development trajectory in many sectors. I pray for Goa's continued progress in the years to come," he said

Goa attained statehood on May 30, 1987, changing its earlier status as a Union Territory along with Daman and Diu.

