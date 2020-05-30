Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mining: Goa Lokayukta slams govt for no case against ex-CM yet

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 30-05-2020 14:39 IST | Created: 30-05-2020 14:39 IST
Mining: Goa Lokayukta slams govt for no case against ex-CM yet

The Goa Lokayukta has written a letter to the Governor expressing dissatisfaction over the BJP-led state government's failure in filing a case against former state chief minister Laxmikant Parsekar and two others, for alleged irregularities in the renewal of mining leases. In the letter to Governor Satya Pal Malik, the Lokayukta invoked characters from the epic 'Mahabharata' saying that the government was "protecting the privileged and the powerful".

In January this year, the Goa Lokayukta had recommended to the state government that FIRs be registered through the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) against former CM Laxmikant Parsekar, the then Mines Secretary Pawan Kumar Sain and former Director of Mines and Geology Prasanna Acharya indicting them for illegal renewal of iron ore mining leases. Lokayukta had alleged that there was "corruption and criminal conspiracy" in the renewal of the mining leases.

However, the Goa government has not filed FIRs against the trio despite indictment by Lokayukta. The letter written by Goa Lokayukta, Justice (Rtd) P K Misra, says, "Only Dhritarashtra and or Gandhari would be unable to perceive anything sinister in what happened on January 12, 2015 and it seems there is no dearth of Dhritarashtras and or Gandharis these days in Mera Bharat Mahan." "For that matter, it also seems there is no dearth of Shakunis in rendering appropriate advice. 'Putra moha' (love for the son) seems to have been substituted by 'party moha' (love for the party) or other kinds of 'moha' (greed) in the system of public administration and shouting from the rooftops regarding eradication of corruption, while paying only lip service, when the question of actual eradications crops up," Misra said.

The Lokayukta said that the non-acceptance of the report is on the "expected lines", given the usual attitude of "protecting the privileged and the powerful", the 'political compulsion' and the tendency to prejudge matters without discerning the relevant materials in their proper perspective. In the strongly-worded letter, the Lokayukta has said, "The institution is not satisfied with the reasons given in either of the ATRs, submitted by Chief Minister and Governor, and in view of the importance of the question involved, the case deserves that a special report under Section 16(3) is required to be made." Both the ATRs were apparently based on the opinion of the Advocate General and "other visible or invisible" set of advisers, are in similar vein, it said.

"The opinion of the learned Advocate General seems to be based on half-baked ideas, incomplete and cursory reading of the Goa Lokayukta Act," he said further. The Lokayukta said that it has not referred to hasty clearance of renewals of 88 leases, but had considered renewals of leases made between January 5 and 12, 2015.

"If the above acts were not abuse of position, then God only knows the meaning of such expression. And God alone can Save the State," he remarked. The Lokayukta has said that personal honesty of an individual, though laudable, is not enough.

"Maintaining institutional integrity is the hallmark of a good administrator and the most basic foundation of ideal public administration," he said..

TRENDING

Appreciate difficulties of PMC bank depositors on moratorium on withdrawals, HC to Centre, RBI

R350 COVID-19 grant receive to support unemployed

MHA to take policy decision on organised service benefits to officers: CRPF DG

Sun Pharma gets DCGI approval for clinical trial with Nafamostat in Covid-19 patients

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

NCLAT issues standard operating procedure for virtual hearings from Jun 1

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal NCLAT has issued a standard operating procedure for conducting virtual hearing of urgent matters from June 1. The appellate tribunal has decided to hear all urgent matters through video conferenci...

Rules apply to all, senior health official says of UK PM's adviser Cummings

Britains COVID-19 lockdown rules are clear and apply to everyone, a senior medical officer said when asked about a long road trip made by the prime ministers top adviser, Dominic Cummings, at the height of the lockdown.Englands Deputy Chief...

Pak violates ceasefire in two sectors in J-K's Poonch

Pakistani troops on Saturday violated ceasefire by resorting to intense firing and shelling on forwarding areas in two sectors along the Line of Control LoC in Jammu and Kashmirs Poonch district, a Defence spokesperson said. The intense fir...

Civil unrest flares in U.S. cities over Minneapolis killing

The full Minnesota National Guard was activated for the first time since World War Two after four nights of sometimes violent protests that have spread to other U.S. cities following the killing of a black man by a white Minneapolis police ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020