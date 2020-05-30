2 juveniles apprehended for looting cash, mobile phones from shop

Addicted to an online multiplayer game, two juveniles broke into a shop in south Delhi's Neb Sarai area and looted Rs 2,000 cash and 19 mobile phones so that their friends could join them, a police official said on Saturday. The two were held on Friday on the complaint of the shop owner, the official said, adding that mobile phones, two tablets and a chess board were recovered from their possession.

The incident occurred on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, he said. "During investigation, police analysed the CCTV footage of the area. On Saturday, police got a tip-off, following which a trap was laid and one juvenile was apprehended from near Shiv Mandir, Shiv Park," Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur said. On his instance, his associate was also apprehended from Shiv Park, Khanpur, the DCP said. Interrogation revealed that the juveniles were addicted to PUBG game and needed mobile phones so that their friends could join them, the DCP said.