Police station declared 'out of bounds' as three cops test positive for COVID-19 in J-K's Kathua

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 30-05-2020 18:20 IST | Created: 30-05-2020 17:57 IST
A police station in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir was declared 'out of bounds' on Saturday after three policemen posted there tested positive for coronavirus, officials said. Senior Superintendent of Police, Kathua, Shailendra Mishra said the police station was closed for visitors and would remain 'out of bounds' till the time all the personnel deployed there tested negative for the virus. "The women police station in Kathua will take complaints till then," he said after declaring the first positive case in the police station this morning. "The policeman, who tested positive, is asymptomatic," the official added.

District Development Commissioner, Kathua, O P Bhagat said a total of three policemen tested positive for coronavirus at the police station, taking the number of patients in the district to 68. Sixty-two of the patients had travel history outside the Union Territory, he said, adding that 19 of the patients have been cured and discharged from hospitals. In a related development, a police spokesperson said samples were collected by the health department from various police stations in Jammu for COVID-19 testing. Nodal Officer Shahid Hussain deputed mobile testing van to various police stations for collection of random samples of police personnel, he said. He said the health officials collected 20 samples during their visit to the police stations. Meanwhile, 14 new COVID-19 positive cases were detected in Ramban district of Jammu region on Saturday, taking the total number of cases in the district to 89.

Of these, three patients have been cured and discharged from hospital, the officials said, adding that 85 of the coronavirus-infected patients have returned recently from outside the Union Territory and were under administrative quarantine when their samples were taken and later shifted to COVID-hospital. The Jammu region has recorded a total of 436 coronavirus positive cases, of which three people, including a woman, have died while 101 have recovered.

