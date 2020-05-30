Left Menu
Monsoon to hit Kerala on June 1 following showers: IMD

The southwest monsoon is likely to hit Kerala on June 1 with "heavy to very heavy rainfall" expected over the state and Lakshadweep from May 30 to June 1, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2020 18:24 IST | Created: 30-05-2020 18:18 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The southwest monsoon is likely to hit Kerala on June 1 with "heavy to very heavy rainfall" expected over the state and Lakshadweep from May 30 to June 1, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday. "Under the influence of likely formation of the low-pressure system over the southeast-east-central Arabian Sea, conditions will become favorable from June 1, 2020, for the onset of southwest monsoon over Kerala," the IMD said in a tweet.

A bulletin issued by IMD said that "heavy to very heavy rainfall" is likely at isolated places parts of south peninsular India with "isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over Kerala and Lakshadweep" during May 30 to June 1. An IMD official said that Kerala is likely to witness pre-monsoon showers before the arrival of monsoon.

IMD also said in the bulletin that a low-pressure system over the southeast-east-central Arabian Sea is likely to form during the next 48 hours. "A low-pressure area would form over the Southeast-east-central Arabian Sea during the next 48 hrs. To intensify into a depression during the subsequent 48 hours with the possibility of further intensification. To move north-northwestwards towards Gujarat and north Maharashtra coasts till June 3," the IMD said in a tweet.

The bulletin advised fishermen not to venture into the southeast and east-central Arabian Sea from May 31 to June 4.

