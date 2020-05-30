Left Menu
Development News Edition

335 cadets of 138th National Defence Academy course graduate

PTI | Pune | Updated: 30-05-2020 18:57 IST | Created: 30-05-2020 18:57 IST
335 cadets of 138th National Defence Academy course graduate

The 138th course of the National Defence Academy (NDA) successfully passed out on Saturday at a ceremony conducted in the premier institution's Habibullah Hall in Pune district in Maharashtra. NDA Commandant Lieutenant General Asit Mistry presided over the function, attended only by cadets and limited number of faculty members in view of the coronavirus outbreak, said a defence release.

A total of 335 cadets, comprising 226 from the Army, 44 from the Navy and 65 from the Air Force, graduated from the academy. These include 20 cadets from friendly countries like Bhutan, Tajikistan, Maldives, Vietnam, Tanzania, Mauritius, Afghanistan, Kyrgyzstan, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Turkmenistan, Fiji, Uzbekistan, Sudan, Mongolia and Bangladesh, it added.

Battalion Cadet Captain Shivam Kumar won President's Gold Medal for standing first in overall order of merit, while Battalion Cadet Captain Mukesh Kumar won President's Silver Medal and Battalion Cadet Captain Parth Gupta the President's Bronze Medal. The 'Kilo' squadron bagged the prestigious 'Chiefs of Staff Banner' for being the "champion squadron".

While traditionally, parents of passing out cadets are invited and accommodated in the Academy for about three days to witness various facets of the training, the ritual was given a break to this time due to the pandemic..

TRENDING

Appreciate difficulties of PMC bank depositors on moratorium on withdrawals, HC to Centre, RBI

R350 COVID-19 grant receive to support unemployed

MHA to take policy decision on organised service benefits to officers: CRPF DG

Sun Pharma gets DCGI approval for clinical trial with Nafamostat in Covid-19 patients

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi reports 1,163 new COVID-19 cases, 18 deaths

As many as 1,163 new coronavirus cases and 18 deaths were reported in the national capital on Saturday. With 1,163 new COVID-19 positive cases being reported in Delhi, the total number of cases in the national capital has spiked to 18,549, ...

13 deaths in UP's Unnao, Kannauj districts due to lightning, thunderstorm

At least 13 people lost their lives due to thunderstorm and lightning in various parts of Unnao and Kannauj districts on Saturday, officials said. Eight deaths were reported from Unnao and five from Kannauj.Unnao Additional District Magistr...

Centre should bear entire expenses of all Centrally Sponsored Schemes for one year: Sushil Modi to Sitharaman

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Saturday urged the Centre to bear the entire expenses of all Centrally sponsored schemes for one year. In a letter to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the Bihar DyCM said that all 6...

Punjab extends lockdown by 4 weeks till June 30

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has announced a four-week extension of lockdown in the State till June 30, with certain more relaxations, subject to the guidelines of the Central government. The Punjab Chief Minister said that...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020