Highest spike of 1,163 fresh COVID cases in Delhi takes total to over 18K; death toll climbs to 416

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2020 20:03 IST | Created: 30-05-2020 20:03 IST
A record single-day spike of 1,163 fresh cases took the COVID-19 tally in Delhi to over 18,000 on Saturday and the death toll due to the disease mounted to 416, authorities said. The previous daily high in fresh cases -- 1,106 -- was recorded on May 29.

This is the second consecutive day in Delhi when over 1,100 COVID-19 cases have been reported. In a bulletin issued on Saturday, the Delhi health department said the death toll from coronavirus infection has risen to 416, and the total number of cases mounted to 18,549.

It added the cumulative death figures refers to fatalities where primary cause of death was found to be COVID-19, as per the report of the Death Audit Committee on the basis of case sheets received from various hospitals. On Friday, the total number of cases stood at 17,386 including 398 deaths. PTI KND ABH ABH

