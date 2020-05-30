Home Ministry issues guidelines for phased re-opening of all activities in non-containment zones from June 8

A day before the end of the fourth phase of lockdown, the Home Ministry on Saturday issued new guidelines for the phased reopening of all activities outside containment zones till June 30. MHA said that activities to be allowed with effect from June 8, 2020, in phase one include - religious places/places of worship for the public, hotels, restaurants, and other hospitality services and shopping malls.

MHA said that the Health Ministry will issue Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for these activities in consultation with the central ministries/departments concerned and other stakeholders ensuring social distancing and to contain the spread of COVID-19. In Phase II, schools, colleges, educational/ training/ coaching institutions etc will be opened after consultations with states and union territories.

The ministry said that state governments/UT administrations may hold consultations at the institution level with parents and other stakeholders. "Based on the feedback, a decision on the re-opening of these institutions will be taken in the month of July 2020," it said.

The MHA said the Health Ministry will prepare SOP in this regard in consultation with the central ministries/ departments concerned and other stakeholders for ensuring social distancing and to contain the spread of COVID-19. It said that in Phase III, based on the assessment of the situation, dates for re-starting some other activities will be decided which include " international air travel of passengers, except as permitted by MHA".

The other activities for Phase III, based on the assessment of the situation, include metro rail, cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls, and similar places and "social/ political/ sports/ entertainment/ academic/ cultural/ religious functions and other large congregations," MHA said. Night curfew movement of individuals has been redefined and shall remain strictly prohibited between 9.00 pm to 5.00 am.

Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla issued an order concerning phase-wise re-opening of prohibited activities. "Whereas, in the exercise of the powers under section 6(2)(i) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has directed the undersigned to issue an order to extend the lockdown in containment zones up to June 30, 2020, and to re-open prohibited activities in a phased manner in areas outside containment zones," the order said.

"Now, therefore, in the exercise of the powers, conferred under Section 10(2)(1) of the Disaster Management Act 2005, the undersigned hereby directs that guidelines as annexed, will remain in force up to June 30, 2020," it added. (ANI)