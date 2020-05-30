Rainfall witnessed in parts of UP, Banda hottest at 40.6 deg C

Rainfall witnessed in parts of UP, Banda hottest at 40.6 deg CPTI | Lucknow | Updated: 30-05-2020 20:53 IST | Created: 30-05-2020 20:43 IST
Parts of Uttar Pradesh on witnessed rainfall on Saturday which kept the mercury in check, with the state capital, which received 57.4 mm of rain, recording a high of 35.3 degrees Celsius, four notches below the normal. According to the meteorological department, rainfall was also recorded in Hardoi (4.2 mm), Kanpur (54.6 mm), Fursatganj (3.2 mm), Shahjahanpur (1.4 mm) and Agra (1 mm). Banda was the hottest place in the state, where mercury touched a high of 40.6 degrees Celsius, followed by Allahabad at 40.5 degrees Celsius. The weatherman has warned of thunderstorm accompanied by lightening and squall at isolated places over the state in the next few days.
Meanwhile, in a statement issued here on Saturday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the loss of lives due to lightning and thunderstorm in Mainpuri, Agra, Lakhimpur Khiri and Muzaffarnagar districts. Officials have been directed to provide Rs 4 lakh to the kin of each of the deceased and adequate medical treatment for the injured, the statement said.
