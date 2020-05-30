Left Menu
Development News Edition

Day after man committed suicide in UP blaming lockdown, aid comes in for aggrieved family

PTI | Lakhimpurkheri(Up) | Updated: 30-05-2020 21:01 IST | Created: 30-05-2020 21:01 IST
Day after man committed suicide in UP blaming lockdown, aid comes in for aggrieved family

Aid and assistance has poured in for the aggrieved family of a 50-year-old man a day after he allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a train here as he was out of a job during the ongoing lockdown and faced a cash crunch. In his suicide note recovered from the spot near Maigalganj railway station where the body was lying, the deceased Bhanu Prakash Gupta had blamed the lockdown conditions for the extreme step.

Before the lockdown, Gupta had worked at a restaurant in neighbouring Shahjahanpur district. On Saturday, BJP leader and former Rajya Sabha member Jugul Kishore assured the family of bearing the marriage expenses of his two daughters.

Mitauli Sub-divisional Magistrate Digvijay Singh and Maigalganj police station officer consoled the family and extended cash relief to them. SDM Singh also assured the widow of the deceased of providing her the widow's pension as per government rules. Lakhimpur Kheri District Magistrate Shailendra Kumar Singh had said that the deceased Gupta and his mother were covered under the Antyodaya scheme and the family was getting adequate foodgrains.

The DM said Gupta's death due to depression was unfortunate and all possible help and assistance would be provided to the aggrieved family. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also highlighted the incident in a tweet.

"In an unfortunate incident, Bhanu Gupta of UP committed suicide by coming under a train. His work had stopped. He had to get himself and his mother treated. He got only ration from the government. But his letter states that other items too have to be bought. There are other needs too. This letter may not reach you like the letter that celebrates one year. But please read this," she tweeted in Hindi..

TRENDING

Appreciate difficulties of PMC bank depositors on moratorium on withdrawals, HC to Centre, RBI

R350 COVID-19 grant receive to support unemployed

MHA to take policy decision on organised service benefits to officers: CRPF DG

Sun Pharma gets DCGI approval for clinical trial with Nafamostat in Covid-19 patients

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Congo suspends board and management of state diamond miner MIBA

The Democratic Republic of Congo has suspended the board of directors and management of state-controlled diamond mining company MIBA, after an audit revealed significant irregularities, the government said in a statement. The audit identifi...

Yashaswini claims pistol gold, Martin betters 'world record score' in rifle

Tokyo Olympics quota winner Yashaswini Deswal of India shot 243.6 to claim the top spot in 10m air pistol event of the 4th Online International Shooting Championship on Saturday. Austrias Martin Strempfl, also a Tokyo Games quota winner, sh...

Crops Procurement Centres to function till June 8: Telangana CM

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Saturday announced that Crops Procurement Centres would be functioning till June 8. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has announced that the Crops Procurement Centres would function till Ju...

Cricket South Africa gets green light to resume training

Professional cricket in South Africa got clearance on Saturday to be able to return to training and playing. The regulations for return to training and playing of the professional non-contact sport were announced by the Minister of Sport, A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020