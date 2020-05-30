Day after man committed suicide in UP blaming lockdown, aid comes in for aggrieved family

Aid and assistance has poured in for the aggrieved family of a 50-year-old man a day after he allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a train here as he was out of a job during the ongoing lockdown and faced a cash crunch. In his suicide note recovered from the spot near Maigalganj railway station where the body was lying, the deceased Bhanu Prakash Gupta had blamed the lockdown conditions for the extreme step.

Before the lockdown, Gupta had worked at a restaurant in neighbouring Shahjahanpur district. On Saturday, BJP leader and former Rajya Sabha member Jugul Kishore assured the family of bearing the marriage expenses of his two daughters.

Mitauli Sub-divisional Magistrate Digvijay Singh and Maigalganj police station officer consoled the family and extended cash relief to them. SDM Singh also assured the widow of the deceased of providing her the widow's pension as per government rules. Lakhimpur Kheri District Magistrate Shailendra Kumar Singh had said that the deceased Gupta and his mother were covered under the Antyodaya scheme and the family was getting adequate foodgrains.

The DM said Gupta's death due to depression was unfortunate and all possible help and assistance would be provided to the aggrieved family. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also highlighted the incident in a tweet.

"In an unfortunate incident, Bhanu Gupta of UP committed suicide by coming under a train. His work had stopped. He had to get himself and his mother treated. He got only ration from the government. But his letter states that other items too have to be bought. There are other needs too. This letter may not reach you like the letter that celebrates one year. But please read this," she tweeted in Hindi..