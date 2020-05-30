Quiet birthday for Puducherry CM as he turns 73; PM, Gadkari extend greetings

(Eds: Updates with greetings of Lt Governor) Puducherry, May 30 (PTI): Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy turned 73 on Saturday, but it was a quiet birthday in view of the currrent situation due to the coronavirus pandemic. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi and Congress leaders from Delhi and Tamil Nadu greeted Narayanasamy.

In his greetings, Modi wished for a long and healthy life to the Puducherry chief minister. "Best wishes to the Chief Minister of Puducherry, Shri @VNarayanasami Ji on his birthday. I pray that he lives a long and healthy life," Modi tweeted.

In her message, Bedi said "on the happy occasion of your birthday I am pleased to extend my heartiest greetings and best wishes. May you be blessed with long and healthy life." Bedi, who also completed four years in office today, held a meeting with officials of various departments. The birthday was a low-key affair as Narayanasamy had already made an appeal to the Congress functionaries not to celebrate his birthday in view of the COVID-19 situation.

Lok Sabha member from Puducherry V Vaithilingam also greeted the senior Congress leader on his birthday.PTI COR BN SS PTI PTI.