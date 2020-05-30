Left Menu
Development News Edition

Quiet birthday for Puducherry CM as he turns 73; PM, Gadkari extend greetings

PTI | Puduch | Updated: 30-05-2020 21:05 IST | Created: 30-05-2020 21:05 IST
Quiet birthday for Puducherry CM as he turns 73; PM, Gadkari extend greetings

(Eds: Updates with greetings of Lt Governor) Puducherry, May 30 (PTI): Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy turned 73 on Saturday, but it was a quiet birthday in view of the currrent situation due to the coronavirus pandemic. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi and Congress leaders from Delhi and Tamil Nadu greeted Narayanasamy.

In his greetings, Modi wished for a long and healthy life to the Puducherry chief minister. "Best wishes to the Chief Minister of Puducherry, Shri @VNarayanasami Ji on his birthday. I pray that he lives a long and healthy life," Modi tweeted.

In her message, Bedi said "on the happy occasion of your birthday I am pleased to extend my heartiest greetings and best wishes. May you be blessed with long and healthy life." Bedi, who also completed four years in office today, held a meeting with officials of various departments. The birthday was a low-key affair as Narayanasamy had already made an appeal to the Congress functionaries not to celebrate his birthday in view of the COVID-19 situation.

Lok Sabha member from Puducherry V Vaithilingam also greeted the senior Congress leader on his birthday.PTI COR BN SS PTI PTI.

TRENDING

Appreciate difficulties of PMC bank depositors on moratorium on withdrawals, HC to Centre, RBI

R350 COVID-19 grant receive to support unemployed

MHA to take policy decision on organised service benefits to officers: CRPF DG

Sun Pharma gets DCGI approval for clinical trial with Nafamostat in Covid-19 patients

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Goa: GFP starts online campaign to target Pramod Sawant govt

The Goa Forward Party GFP started an online campaign against the Pramod Sawant government on Saturday to coincide with Statehood Day here. It was 33 years ago on this day that Goa was granted the status of a state from a Union territory.Add...

Congo suspends board and management of state diamond miner MIBA

The Democratic Republic of Congo has suspended the board of directors and management of state-controlled diamond mining company MIBA, after an audit revealed significant irregularities, the government said in a statement. The audit identifi...

Yashaswini claims pistol gold, Martin betters 'world record score' in rifle

Tokyo Olympics quota winner Yashaswini Deswal of India shot 243.6 to claim the top spot in 10m air pistol event of the 4th Online International Shooting Championship on Saturday. Austrias Martin Strempfl, also a Tokyo Games quota winner, sh...

Crops Procurement Centres to function till June 8: Telangana CM

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Saturday announced that Crops Procurement Centres would be functioning till June 8. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has announced that the Crops Procurement Centres would function till Ju...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020