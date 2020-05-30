Crops Procurement Centres to function till June 8: Telangana CM

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Saturday announced that Crops Procurement Centres would be functioning till June 8. "Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has announced that the Crops Procurement Centres would function till June 8. Initially, the government had decided to open these centres till May 31 but due to several requests received from several regions, the CM has instructed the officials to continue these centres till June 8," read an official statement.

The CM has urged the farmers to get their produce to the Centre for selling before the onset of the monsoon. A bulletin issued by IMD said that "heavy to very heavy rainfall" is likely at isolated places parts of south peninsular India with "isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over Kerala and Lakshadweep" during May 30 to June 1. (ANI)