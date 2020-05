Rail ministry asks States to boost planning, coordination for Sharmik trains

The Railway ministry has requested State Governments to ensure proper planning and coordination of Shramik Trains and see that projected demand for movement of stranded persons by rail mode is well chalked out and determined. The Ministry has emphasised that states must indicate the projected number of Shramik Special Trains required for the residual movement of stranded persons from the state along with the tentative schedule for movement of these trains through official communication, according to a statement from the ministry.

"The Indian Railways will schedule trains immediately based on the requirement projected by State Governments/UTs in consultation with the nodal officers of States/UTs," the Railway Ministry said further. "Many states have now reduced their requirements indicating that the task is nearing completion. It may also be noted that nearly 75 per cent of the trains were bound for Uttar Pradesh and Bihar and most of the balance trains were also headed towards Eastern India," informed the ministry.

As per the ministry, over 4000 Shramik Special services have been operated to transport approximately 54 lakh stranded persons to their destination states, observing the guidelines and the protocols given by the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MOH&FW). (ANI)