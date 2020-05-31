Man arrested for assaulting Chinese woman in Greater Noida

A man on Saturday was booked and arrested for allegedly assaulting a Chinese woman following a dispute over feeding stray dogs at a society in Greater Noida. "On May 25, we received a complaint from a Chinese woman that she was beaten up by a man who is a resident from her own society -- ATS Green Paradise Society in Beta-2. On receiving the complaint, a case was registered under relevant IPC sections," said Vrinda Shukla, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Women Security).

"Later, during the investigation and after receiving the medical report of the victim, the accused was arrested. They got into an argument over feeding stray dogs," the DCP added. A case has been registered against the accused.

The Noida Police Commissionarate said in a tweet, "The named accused in the case of the Chinese resident of Greater Noida, who was assaulted by a fellow resident of her society over the feeding of stray dogs in the society, has been arrested by the police. A case was registered against him under Section 354B, 504 and 323 of IPC." (ANI)