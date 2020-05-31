Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Pinjra Tod' condemns arrest of its members under 'draconian laws'

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-05-2020 13:54 IST | Created: 31-05-2020 13:54 IST
'Pinjra Tod' condemns arrest of its members under 'draconian laws'

The 'Pinjra Tod' group, a collective of women students and alumni of colleges from across Delhi, on Sunday condemned the "usage of draconian laws" against its members after two were arrested in connection with violence during anti-CAA protests here in December. While 'Pinjra Tod' activist and JNU student Natasha Narwal has been booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) under the same FIR as filed against Safoora Zargar, Meeran Haider, Umar Khalid and others, its other member Devangana Kalita booked in connection with violence during the protests in old Delhi's Daryaganj area. This is the third case under which Kalita has been arrested by the police, of which two are related to northeast Delhi riots.

Condemning Kalita's arrest, the group said, "She has now been taken into police custody at the Daryaganj police station. This reveals the completely misinformed nature of the charges being made against the protesters." The Daryaganj protest was among the first massive protests against the CAA in Delhi, where 'Pinjra Tod' members, among thousands of others joining the call, were caught in a "brutal lathicharge by Delhi police", the members alleged. "They released an immediate witness account of the situation documenting the peaceful nature of the protest and the unprovoked brutal lathicharge on the same by the police and even got MLCs registered for the same. Apart from herself suffering injuries in the police lathi charge, it is important to note that the 16 other people accused in the Daryaganj FIR have all got bail," they said.

The police have shown a "total inability to produce evidence of involvement in violence". "The use of draconian laws such as the UAPA, and their invocation against democratic activists is a clear abuse of the powers vested in the state," the activists said.  "We condemn the strategy being used by the police of invoking new and unsubstantiated charges on Devangana and Natasha as per the convenience of their narrative and without any basis," they said.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: China reports four new coronavirus cases; Taiwan approves Gilead's remdesivir and more

Chinese vaccine could be ready by year-end, government body says

Science News Roundup: Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure; Mammoth skeletons dug up at Mexico City airport construction site and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Matteo Bocelli sings 'Lion King' hit as Disney songs go classical; Florida officials approve Walt Disney World reopening plans and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Kotak Mahindra Bank raises Rs 7,442.5 cr via QIP of shares

Private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank KMB has raised Rs 7,442.5 crore through a qualified institutional placement QIP of shares. The bank on Saturday issued 6.5 crore shares at a price of Rs 1,145 per share to the buyers to raise the mo...

At this phase of my career, I am enjoying my cricket: Ishant

He has been phenomenal in the last few years and India pacer Ishant Sharma simply believes that it has to do with him enjoying his cricket. The 31-year-old, who is Indias senior-most cricketer in the current set-up with 97 Tests, said that ...

Virtual classes for Kerala school students from tomorrow

The Kerala government will begin virtual classes for school students from June 1, in an effort to ensure that they do not miss out on lessons due to COVID-19 induced lockdown. Director of Public Instruction DPI K Jeevan Babu said the classe...

Maha govt extends lockdown in state till June 30

The Maharashtra government on Sunday extended till June 30 the lockdown in the entire state, and announced easing of restrictions and phase-wise resumption of activities under the Mission Begin Again. As per the revised guidelines issued on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020