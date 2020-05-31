76 more COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan, total now 8,693

The coronavirus death toll in Rajasthan rose to 194 after one more person succumbed to the disease on Sunday, officials said. The state reported 76 fresh cases, taking the total number of cases to 8,693. The maximum of 21 cases were detected in Jaipur followed by Jhalawar 14, Bharatpur 12, Jhunjhunu seven, Kota six, Dholpur and Rajsamand five each, Ajmer three, Udaipur two and Tonk one.

'''One death and 76 coronavirus positive cases were reported in Rajasthan on Sunday. Officials said 5,772 COVID-19 patients have so far recovered and 5,099 of them have been discharged. There are 2,727 active cases in the state.