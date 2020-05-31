Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man kills mother after quarrel over dinner in Kerala: Police

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 31-05-2020 14:51 IST | Created: 31-05-2020 14:19 IST
Man kills mother after quarrel over dinner in Kerala: Police
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A 27-year-old drunk man allegedly killed his mother following a quarrel over dinner in the district, in perhaps the first such liquor-related crime in Kerala after the government resumed sale of alcoholic beverages couple of days ago after a two month gap. Nithin Babu, who was in a highly inebriated state, slit the throat of his 55-year old mother Kunjannamma with a kitchen knife after hitting her in the head with a hammer in their house at Thrikkodithanam village at around 10.30 pm on Saturday, police said.

Not only that he then telephoned his neighbours to inform them that he killed his mother, they said adding a quarrel over food prepared for dinner was the immediate provocation for the murder. After being alerted, police reached the spot and found the woman lying in a pool of blood.

The man, who had by then left the house after bolting the grill gate, was soon taken into custody from the area, police said. Nithin had been staying with his mother since his return from Dubai last year.

This is perhaps the first such liquor-related incident in Kerala after the state government resumed sale of liquor after two month-long dry days due to COVID-19 lockdown. Sale of liquor, stopped in the state in the last week of March due to the nation-wide lockdown to prevent spread of novel coronavirus, resumed on May 28 through the government- owned Kerala State Beverages Corporation (BevCo) outlets.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: China reports four new coronavirus cases; Taiwan approves Gilead's remdesivir and more

Chinese vaccine could be ready by year-end, government body says

Science News Roundup: Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure; Mammoth skeletons dug up at Mexico City airport construction site and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Matteo Bocelli sings 'Lion King' hit as Disney songs go classical; Florida officials approve Walt Disney World reopening plans and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Lockdown extended in containment zones in Bihar till June 30

Bihar on Sunday extended its lockdown till June 30 after the Centre issued guidelines yesterday for a phased unlocking of the coronavirus-induced lockdown with a slew of relaxations outside containment zones.Bihars Home department order rea...

Kotak Mahindra Bank raises Rs 7,442.5 cr via QIP of shares

Private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank KMB has raised Rs 7,442.5 crore through a qualified institutional placement QIP of shares. The bank on Saturday issued 6.5 crore shares at a price of Rs 1,145 per share to the buyers to raise the mo...

At this phase of my career, I am enjoying my cricket: Ishant

He has been phenomenal in the last few years and India pacer Ishant Sharma simply believes that it has to do with him enjoying his cricket. The 31-year-old, who is Indias senior-most cricketer in the current set-up with 97 Tests, said that ...

Virtual classes for Kerala school students from tomorrow

The Kerala government will begin virtual classes for school students from June 1, in an effort to ensure that they do not miss out on lessons due to COVID-19 induced lockdown. Director of Public Instruction DPI K Jeevan Babu said the classe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020