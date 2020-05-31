Supporters 'celebrate' recovery of ex-minister from COVID-19

Amidst the lockdown, several supporters of a former Maharashtra minister and Congress leader gathered outside his residence in suburban Mumbai where he returned after recovering from COVID-19. In a video, several people were seen bursting firecrackers and playing music on a road in Chembur to welcome their leader on Saturday night.

According to sources, the former minister remained admitted at a hospital in Navi Mumbai for coronavirus infection. His three test reports had came out positive earlier while the fourth one returned negative on Saturday. No case has been registered by police yet.