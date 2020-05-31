Unable to go to parents' home due to lockdown, woman attempts suicide in UP's Shamli

A woman was taken to hospital in serious condition in Shamli district after allegedly attempting suicide as she could not go to her parents' house from her in-laws' place amid the ongoing lockdown, police said. Babita, wife of Rakesh, wanted to go to her parents' house in March itself but the nationwide lockdown was imposed which has subsequently been extended till June 30.

The couple got married five years ago. Vexed over not being able to go outside, she tried to end her life by consuming poison on Saturday at her in-laws place in Ahmadnagar village in Jhinjhana area of Shamli district, police said.

She took the extreme step after getting to know that the current phase of the lockdown period will be prolonged till the end of next month, they added. According to her in-laws, she had been pressurising them to let her travel to her parents' house but could not do so due to the lockdown.