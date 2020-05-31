Left Menu
Lockdown restrictions extended in JK until June 8

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 31-05-2020 17:30 IST | Created: 31-05-2020 17:30 IST
Lockdown restrictions extended in JK until June 8

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Sunday extended the coronavirus lockdown until June 8 and said the Centre's new guidelines on some relaxations require a fresh assessment of the spread of COVID-19 in the Union Territory. The Union Home Ministry has said 'Unlock-I' will be initiated in the country from June 8 under which the nationwide lockdown imposed since March 25 will be relaxed to a greater extent, including opening of shopping malls, restaurants and religious places, even as strict restrictions will remain in place till June 30 in the worst-hit areas.

In an order, Chief Secretary and Chairperson, State Executive Committee, B V R Subrahmanyam said the guidelines or instructions issued on May 19 and 24 with regard to lockdown would continue until June 8. Referring to the fresh guidelines issued by the Union Home Secretary on Saturday for containment zones (Red zones) till June 30 and reopening certain activities in a phased manner in areas outside containment zones, the order said it requires a fresh assessment.

“Whereas these guidelines require State and UT governments to assess the current spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and based on this assessment, prohibit certain activities outside the containment zones or impose such restriction as deemed necessary, which will require a detailed assessment and consultations on the spread of COVID-19 in J&K,” the order said. Barring 11 districts, including eight in the Valley, which were categorized as “red zones”, life started limping back to normal in four districts of Jammu region declared “green zones” and five other districts spread across the two divisions and named as “orange zones” on May 20..

