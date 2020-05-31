Left Menu
No violence between Indian and Chinese troops taking place in eastern Ladakh, says Army as purported video of clashes emerges

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-05-2020 18:38 IST | Created: 31-05-2020 18:38 IST
No violence between Indian and Chinese troops taking place in eastern Ladakh, says Army as purported video of clashes emerges

The Indian Army on Sunday said no violence is taking place between Indian and Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh currently, after a video emerged on the social media purportedly showing clashes between the two sides. "The contents of the video being circulated are not authenticated. Attempt to link it with the situation on the northern borders is malafide. Currently no violence is happening," the Army said in a statement.

However, the Army did not clarify whether it was a video of earlier clashes. The Army said differences between the two sides are being addressed through interaction between military commanders following established protocols on management of border.

The undated video purportedly shows clashes between Indian and Chinese troops in the Pangong Tso area in eastern Ladakh. Unverified images showing injuries to Indian soldiers also emerged on the social media. "Differences are being addressed through interaction between military commanders, guided by established protocols on management of borders between the two countries," the Army said.

"We strongly condemn attempts to sensationalise issues impacting national security. The media is requested not to air visuals that are likely to vitiate the current situation on the borders," it added. Troops of India and China have been engaged in a major standoff for over three weeks in Pangong Tso, Galwan Valley, Demchok and Daulat Beg Oldie in eastern Ladakh, in what is turning out to be the biggest confrontation between the two countries after the Doklam episode in 2017.

The situation deteriorated after around 250 Chinese and Indian soldiers were engaged in a violent face-off on the evening of May 5 in Pangong Tso which spilled over to the next day before the two sides agreed to "disengage".. However, the standoff continued. Over hundred soldiers from both sides were injured in the incident in Pangong Tso The trigger for the face-off was China's stiff opposition to India laying a key road in the Finger area around the Pangong Tso, besides construction of another road connecting the Darbuk-Shayok-Daulat Beg Oldie road in Galwan Valley.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Saturday that bilateral talks were on at military and diplomatic levels with China to resolve the row..

